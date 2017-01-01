BUY NOW

 HOW TO PLAY

mr. pip's double cross

a game so beautiful, you won't want to put it away

mr. pip's double cross

the most popular dice game in the world

mr. pip's double cross

displayed and gifted with pride

the most beautiful dice game

Designed in Los Angeles by Pip Tompkin Studio, an award-winning design consultancy responsible for some of the most iconic consumer products of the last two decades, Mr. Pip’s Double Cross re-imagines classic dice games as a beautiful object that reaches a perfect balance between whimsy and sophistication.

a clever, fast, crazy party game that will have everyone laughing

ages 8+

Choking hazard! Do not play if you can’t resist eating the dice. It’s not a dice-cream.

2-6 players

Combine multiple game sets to increase the number of players, and amplify the fun at parties.

15 mins to play

Each round takes about 15 minutes to complete. It’s quick and fun!

first things first

take it apart

Remove the cups accoording to the number of players. One game set holds 6 cups.

1 cup + 5 dice

Divide the cups and dice so each player gets a cup and 5 dice.

the more, the merrier

Combine multiple sets if you have a bigger party. Stack them to save space and inspire awe.

how to play

shake & slam

shake & slam

Shake and place your cup upside down on the table. Take a peek at your dice to strategize your move.

start with a bid

start with a bid

A player starts the round by calling out any quantity of dice followed by any face value. It’s best to start low. i.e., "2 threes"

raise bid by face value

raise bid by face value

The next player can raise the bid by increasing the face value of the dice. i.e., "2 fours" or "2 sixes"

raise bid by quantity

raise bid by quantity

Another way to raise the bid is increasing the quantity of dice, in which case, the face value can be anything. i.e., “3 fives” or “4 twos”

challenge player

challenge player

If you think the player before you has made a ludicrous bid, gamble on your instincts, and challenge that trickster!

count all dice

count all dice

When a challenge has been declared, all players reveal their dice and count the ones with the face value being called.

lose a die

lose a die

The loser of the challenge loses a die. Fewer dice in play changes the odds and heightens the tension. If you run out of dice, you’re out in that round.

next round

next round

Every round, one trickster loses a die, and starts the next round. Run out of dice, and you’re out of the game!

winner

winner

The last player standing, rich with dice, wins the game! Don’t be a sore winner though.

just so you know

how to bid

To make a bid of “2 threes”, you are guessing that there are at least 2 dice with the value of 3 among all players.

the wild one

Face value “one” can be any value, unless someone calls ones i.e., "5 ones". Ones are no longer wild in that round.

$ 34.99

displayed and gifted with pride

Mr. Pip’s Double Cross is a new spin on one of the most popular games in the world, Liar’s Dice. When not in use, the game assembles into a beautifully intriguing sculpture, showcases clever twists that spark moments of genuine joy.

