Designed in Los Angeles by Pip Tompkin Studio, an award-winning design consultancy responsible for some of the most iconic consumer products of the last two decades, Mr. Pip’s Double Cross re-imagines classic dice games as a beautiful object that reaches a perfect balance between whimsy and sophistication.
Choking hazard! Do not play if you can’t resist eating the dice. It’s not a dice-cream.
Combine multiple game sets to increase the number of players, and amplify the fun at parties.
Each round takes about 15 minutes to complete. It’s quick and fun!
Remove the cups accoording to the number of players. One game set holds 6 cups.
Divide the cups and dice so each player gets a cup and 5 dice.
Combine multiple sets if you have a bigger party. Stack them to save space and inspire awe.
Shake and place your cup upside down on the table. Take a peek at your dice to strategize your move.
A player starts the round by calling out any quantity of dice followed by any face value. It’s best to start low. i.e., "2 threes"
The next player can raise the bid by increasing the face value of the dice. i.e., "2 fours" or "2 sixes"
Another way to raise the bid is increasing the quantity of dice, in which case, the face value can be anything. i.e., “3 fives” or “4 twos”
If you think the player before you has made a ludicrous bid, gamble on your instincts, and challenge that trickster!
When a challenge has been declared, all players reveal their dice and count the ones with the face value being called.
The loser of the challenge loses a die. Fewer dice in play changes the odds and heightens the tension. If you run out of dice, you’re out in that round.
Every round, one trickster loses a die, and starts the next round. Run out of dice, and you’re out of the game!
The last player standing, rich with dice, wins the game! Don’t be a sore winner though.
To make a bid of “2 threes”, you are guessing that there are at least 2 dice with the value of 3 among all players.
Face value “one” can be any value, unless someone calls ones i.e., "5 ones". Ones are no longer wild in that round.
Mr. Pip’s Double Cross is a new spin on one of the most popular games in the world, Liar’s Dice. When not in use, the game assembles into a beautifully intriguing sculpture, showcases clever twists that spark moments of genuine joy.